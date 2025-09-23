Left Menu

Global Leaders Rally at UN for Palestinian State Recognition amid Intense Diplomatic Shift

World leaders, including France's President Macron, gathered at the UN to support Palestinian statehood, despite objections from Israel and the U.S. This landmark shift, sparked by the ongoing Gaza conflict, could bolster Palestinian morale but faces challenges in altering the geopolitical landscape significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 04:46 IST
Global Leaders Rally at UN for Palestinian State Recognition amid Intense Diplomatic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World leaders converged at the United Nations on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic shift in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state. President Emmanuel Macron of France spearheaded the meeting alongside Saudi Arabia, reflecting widening support despite firm resistance from Israel and the United States.

Israel is under global scrutiny for its actions in Gaza, with reports citing over 65,000 Palestinian casualties. The state's government, the most right-wing in its history, maintains a strong stance against the establishment of a Palestinian state while continuing military operations in the region.

Key figures such as Turkey's President Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and UN Secretary-General Guterres contributed to discussions. France proposed a diplomatic framework for Palestine's recognition, conditional on reforms, ceasefire, and hostage releases. This initiative aligns with a broader movement within the UN, despite standing resistance from pivotal nations like the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025