Global Leaders Rally at UN for Palestinian State Recognition amid Intense Diplomatic Shift

World leaders converged at the United Nations on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic shift in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state. President Emmanuel Macron of France spearheaded the meeting alongside Saudi Arabia, reflecting widening support despite firm resistance from Israel and the United States.

Israel is under global scrutiny for its actions in Gaza, with reports citing over 65,000 Palestinian casualties. The state's government, the most right-wing in its history, maintains a strong stance against the establishment of a Palestinian state while continuing military operations in the region.

Key figures such as Turkey's President Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and UN Secretary-General Guterres contributed to discussions. France proposed a diplomatic framework for Palestine's recognition, conditional on reforms, ceasefire, and hostage releases. This initiative aligns with a broader movement within the UN, despite standing resistance from pivotal nations like the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)