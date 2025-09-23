Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

In a significant development, a special court has remanded former IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for four weeks. The detainment is linked to the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam, following a Supreme Court decision that revoked their prior anticipatory bail.

The duo surrendered to the court under Special Judge Damarudhar Chouhan, leading to formal arrests by the ED. They are slated for interrogation in Delhi, according to the ED's lawyer, Saurabh Kumar Pande.

The NAN scam, brought to light in 2015, involves substandard supplies under the Public Distribution System and a noteworthy Rs 3.64 crore cash seizure. Both Shukla and Tuteja were named in an FIR based on initial raids and reports by Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)