Left Menu

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Former IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja have been remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for four weeks in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam scam. The duo surrendered before the Special Court, following a Supreme Court order revoking their anticipatory bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:20 IST
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a special court has remanded former IAS officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for four weeks. The detainment is linked to the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam, following a Supreme Court decision that revoked their prior anticipatory bail.

The duo surrendered to the court under Special Judge Damarudhar Chouhan, leading to formal arrests by the ED. They are slated for interrogation in Delhi, according to the ED's lawyer, Saurabh Kumar Pande.

The NAN scam, brought to light in 2015, involves substandard supplies under the Public Distribution System and a noteworthy Rs 3.64 crore cash seizure. Both Shukla and Tuteja were named in an FIR based on initial raids and reports by Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

 Global
2
Unprecedented Drone Strike Shakes Moscow's Skies

Unprecedented Drone Strike Shakes Moscow's Skies

 Russian Federation
3
The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

 Global
4
Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025