Custodial Death Sparks Controversy in Cuttack

In a significant development, three police personnel, including an ACP, have been suspended in connection with the alleged custodial death of a detainee in Cuttack district. The detainee, identified as Rasananda Nayak, was held over a vehicle theft case and reportedly succumbed to injuries leading to his demise.

The Chief Minister of the state, Mohan Charan Majhi, directed the suspension of ACP Biswa Ranjan Sahu and others following Nayak's death. Statements from Nayak's family claim he was subjected to severe torture while in custody, leading to his critical condition and subsequent death.

The incident has raised serious concerns over police conduct, with significant backlash from the public. While police have refrained from commenting, the case highlights ongoing issues of custodial safety and accountability in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)