US Immigration Weaponized: Trump's Costly H-1B Visa Fee Sparks Outrage

Trump's imposition of a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas has sparked criticism for being a xenophobic move under the guise of job protection. Indian American Impact asserts it jeopardizes America's global standing and economic innovation, while undermining vital immigrant contributions in STEM fields and wider societal prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has announced a steep USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, positioning the measure as a bid to protect American jobs. However, critics argue this policy weaponizes immigration and advances a xenophobic agenda.

Indian American Impact has strongly condemned the decision, highlighting the chaos it could engender for international professionals and families grappling with medical emergencies. Executive Director Chintan Patel stressed that this decision could sabotage the economy and fuel discrimination against immigrant communities.

With Indian professionals dominating the H-1B market, stemming from their robust representation in critical STEM fields, the economic contributions they make to the US are substantial. Legal expert Navneet Chugh warns that this policy could alienate key strategic partners and reinforce competitors like China, undermining America's global technological leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

