Dramatic Late-Night Capture of Notorious Robbery Suspect in Delhi
Sagar, a 23-year-old man wanted for armed robbery, was arrested after a shootout in southeast Delhi. Known for eight previous convictions, he fired at police but was eventually apprehended during a late-night STF operation.
A 23-year-old man involved in an armed robbery case was apprehended after a short shootout in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
The suspect, Sagar alias Maya, was captured late Monday night. Police identified him as a notorious criminal, with eight prior convictions, including robbery, snatching, and offenses under the Arms Act. The capture occurred during a late-night Special Task Force (STF) operation.
"He opened fire at the officers, prompting a brief exchange of gunfire. Eventually, he was subdued and taken into custody," an officer confirmed.
