Dramatic Late-Night Capture of Notorious Robbery Suspect in Delhi

Sagar, a 23-year-old man wanted for armed robbery, was arrested after a shootout in southeast Delhi. Known for eight previous convictions, he fired at police but was eventually apprehended during a late-night STF operation.

  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man involved in an armed robbery case was apprehended after a short shootout in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The suspect, Sagar alias Maya, was captured late Monday night. Police identified him as a notorious criminal, with eight prior convictions, including robbery, snatching, and offenses under the Arms Act. The capture occurred during a late-night Special Task Force (STF) operation.

"He opened fire at the officers, prompting a brief exchange of gunfire. Eventually, he was subdued and taken into custody," an officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

