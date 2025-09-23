Ayodhya Mosque Plan Rejection Over Lack of Clearances

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has turned down a mosque construction plan in Dhannipur village for want of no-objection certificates from several government bodies. This decision comes even though the Supreme Court had designated the land for the mosque following a historic verdict.

Despite the allocation of land by the state to the Sunni Central Waqf Board, the ADA's refusal underscores administrative and infrastructural hurdles. The mosque trust's fees were duly paid, yet clearance issues from departments such as Public Works, Pollution Control, and Fire Services impede progress.

Mosque trust secretary, Athar Husain, expressed confusion over the rejection, emphasizing that the fire department deemed the access road inadequate. The plot's current access fails to meet the required width, further complicating the project.

