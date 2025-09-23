Left Menu

Ayodhya Mosque Plan Rejection Over Lack of Clearances

The Ayodhya Development Authority rejected the plan for a mosque in Dhannipur village due to missing no-objection certificates from various government departments. The Supreme Court had allotted the land for the mosque, but departmental objections, like that from the fire service concerning road width, stalled progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:31 IST
Ayodhya Mosque Plan Rejection Over Lack of Clearances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has turned down a mosque construction plan in Dhannipur village for want of no-objection certificates from several government bodies. This decision comes even though the Supreme Court had designated the land for the mosque following a historic verdict.

Despite the allocation of land by the state to the Sunni Central Waqf Board, the ADA's refusal underscores administrative and infrastructural hurdles. The mosque trust's fees were duly paid, yet clearance issues from departments such as Public Works, Pollution Control, and Fire Services impede progress.

Mosque trust secretary, Athar Husain, expressed confusion over the rejection, emphasizing that the fire department deemed the access road inadequate. The plot's current access fails to meet the required width, further complicating the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

 Global
2
Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

 United Arab Emirates
3
Syria's New Parliament: A Step Towards Change or Centralized Power?

Syria's New Parliament: A Step Towards Change or Centralized Power?

 Global
4
Nvidia Bets Big on AI: A $100 Billion Gamble with OpenAI

Nvidia Bets Big on AI: A $100 Billion Gamble with OpenAI

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025