Sri Lanka's Visa Controversy: Former Chief Sentenced
Former Sri Lankan immigration chief Harsha Ilukpitiya was sentenced to two years in prison for contempt of court. He defied a Supreme Court order to revert visa processing to an older system. The issue arose with a problematic outsourced system causing delays and higher fees since April 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:22 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The Sri Lankan Supreme Court has sentenced Harsha Ilukpitiya, the former Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, to two years of rigorous imprisonment for contempt of court.
Ilukpitiya was found guilty of disregarding a court directive to halt an outsourced electronic tourist visa-on-arrival system, which had been criticized for causing delays and increasing fees since its introduction in April 2024.
The court had deemed the outsourced system problematic and ordered its suspension, which Ilukpitiya failed to implement, resulting in repeated bail denials and ultimately, his sentencing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Set to Rule on Jojari River Contamination Crisis
Supreme Court Acknowledges Challenges in High Courts Amid Judge Shortage
Supreme Court Overturns MP High Court's Ruling on Civil Judge Entry
Supreme Court Criticizes Misuse of Criminal Law in Civil Disputes
Supreme Court Probes Real Estate Scam: The Unholy Nexus Revealed