Sri Lanka's Visa Controversy: Former Chief Sentenced

The Sri Lankan Supreme Court has sentenced Harsha Ilukpitiya, the former Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, to two years of rigorous imprisonment for contempt of court.

Ilukpitiya was found guilty of disregarding a court directive to halt an outsourced electronic tourist visa-on-arrival system, which had been criticized for causing delays and increasing fees since its introduction in April 2024.

The court had deemed the outsourced system problematic and ordered its suspension, which Ilukpitiya failed to implement, resulting in repeated bail denials and ultimately, his sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)