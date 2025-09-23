Supreme Court Examines Bar Experience in District Judge Appointments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday started a hearing that could redefine the criteria for appointing district judges. At the center of the debate is whether judicial officers with seven years of advocacy experience prior to their judicial role qualify for district judge positions reserved for Bar members.

A prominent five-judge Constitution bench, including Chief Justice BR Gavai, is delving into Article 233 of the Constitution. The case stems from multiple petitions challenging the current interpretation of judicial recruitment, with advocates arguing for a broader eligibility that acknowledges combined legal and judicial experience.

Senior advocate Jayant Bhushan, representing affected civil judges, emphasized the constitutional dimension of the case, highlighting the need for updated interpretations. The bench's decision could potentially alter the landscape of judicial appointments, impacting how legal experience is valued within the judiciary.

