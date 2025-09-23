Cricket Icons Caught Up in 1xBet Betting Scandal
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh was questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate regarding a money laundering case involving the online betting platform 1xBet. Several celebrities are under scrutiny for potential links to the scandal and allegations of promoting illegal online betting. The ED aims to uncover the network and financial transactions involved.
In a significant development, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amid a probe into a money laundering scheme allegedly linked to the online betting platform, 1xBet. The federal agency questioned Singh as part of a broader investigation involving several other prominent figures.
1xBet, a Curacao-registered company, has been under ED's examination for offering illegal betting services through its app accessible in multiple languages. The agency has sought clarification from celebrities on their involvement and has been scrutinizing the payment channels used in these transactions.
The Union government has recently banned real money online gaming in India, intensifying investigations into the online betting sector. Estimates suggest around 22 crore Indians engaged with such platforms before the ban, making it a highly lucrative market. The ED is expected to intensify efforts to identify proceeds of crime related to these activities.
