Fiery Vigilantism: Illegal Beef Transport Sparks Local Fury
In Ainapur town, locals set fire to a truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to Telangana. The truck, traveling from Kudachi to Hyderabad, was intercepted and searched near Siddeshwar temple, revealing beef inside. Cases were filed under anti-cattle slaughter laws, and three people were arrested.
In a dramatic incident in Ainapur town, a truck reportedly engaged in the illegal transport of beef to Telangana was set ablaze by outraged locals, according to police sources.
The vehicle, en route from Kudachi to Hyderabad, was halted around the Siddeshwar temple in Kagawad taluk, where a local inspection uncovered the contentious cargo. Incensed by the discovery, the townspeople took matters into their own hands and burned the truck.
Responding to the fire, crews from the Belagavi Fire Department and Ugar Sugar Factory arrived to find the truck already gutted. Authorities have filed cases under anti-cattle slaughter legislation and arrested three individuals associated with the transport.
