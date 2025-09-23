Landmark Ruling in South Korean Industrial Safety Tragedy

A South Korean court has sentenced Park Soon-kwan, the chief executive of lithium battery maker Aricell, to 15 years in prison following a devastating fire that resulted in the deaths of 23 workers. This decision marks the toughest ever ruling under the country's industrial safety law, reflecting heightened accountability for workplace safety violations.

In addition to Park, his son, a senior company executive, received an identical sentence, with the court emphasizing that the company lacked essential safety measures. The judge highlighted that the fire, which occurred under conditions deemed unsafe, was not an unforeseen incident.

Investigations pointed to Aricell's failure to implement proper safety protocols, with many employees working under temporary contracts and inadequate training. President Lee Jae Myung has reiterated that further actions are required to ensure worker safety. The case has set a new precedent in South Korea, where 589 work-related fatalities were recorded last year.