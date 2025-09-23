Left Menu

Military Exercise Unveils Advancements in Drone Warfare

The Indian armed forces are set to test drone and counter-drone capabilities during a military exercise in Madhya Pradesh from October 6-10. Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha emphasized advancements in air defense systems, drawing from past operations, as the exercise involves all three services and various partners.

The Indian armed forces are gearing up to test the capabilities of their drones and counter-drone systems in an exercise conducted by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ-IDS) in the first week of October. This strategic move, taking place from October 6-10, will unfold in an undisclosed location in Madhya Pradesh.

Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (OPS) at HQ IDS, addressed the importance of learning from past operations, such as Operation Sindoor, to maintain an edge over adversaries. He underscored the importance of future-ready military planning during a recent conference on air defense systems.

Exercise Cold Start, unfolding in the Central Sector, promises comprehensive participation from all three services, as well as industry, research, and academic partners, to test and improve air defense and counter-UAS systems. The goal: establishing a more robust air defense mechanism, according to Air Marshal Sinha.

