An Ethiopian asylum seeker, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, whose arrest in July incited widespread protests, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman.

The unrest outside Epping's Bell Hotel reflected national tensions over immigration, as protests erupted following Kebatu's indictment on multiple charges of assault and harassment. Despite claiming innocence, his actions ignited fears of unsafe conditions, particularly for children.

Britain's immigration debate intensifies as asylum claims reach unprecedented levels, with Kebatu's case underscoring demands for deportations and policy reforms. Over 32,000 migrants inhabit hotels, a practice the government intends to halt before the next election.

