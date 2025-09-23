Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Naval Cooperation

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's visit to Sri Lanka focused on enhancing bilateral maritime security cooperation amid geopolitical dynamics. Meetings were held with Sri Lanka's top officials, highlighting a shared commitment to interoperability and joint training. The engagements emphasized credible capability, deeper cooperation, and technological advancement in the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:56 IST
Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Naval Cooperation
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
  • Country:
  • India

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, India's Navy Chief, met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to discuss strengthening maritime security cooperation. The visit comes amid concerns about China's growing strategic influence in Sri Lanka.

Key discussions revolved around bolstering naval collaboration and exploring joint training opportunities. Admiral Tripathi met other key personnel, reinforcing India's commitment to defense ties with Sri Lanka. A wreath-laying ceremony at the Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial underscored the historical ties between the two nations.

Addressing the National Defence College in Colombo, Admiral Tripathi emphasized credible capability, deeper cooperation, and technological progress. He showcased successful joint naval missions as examples of strong bilateral synergy in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

 India
2
Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before...

 India
3
Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

 Global
4
EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025