Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Naval Cooperation

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, India's Navy Chief, met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to discuss strengthening maritime security cooperation. The visit comes amid concerns about China's growing strategic influence in Sri Lanka.

Key discussions revolved around bolstering naval collaboration and exploring joint training opportunities. Admiral Tripathi met other key personnel, reinforcing India's commitment to defense ties with Sri Lanka. A wreath-laying ceremony at the Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial underscored the historical ties between the two nations.

Addressing the National Defence College in Colombo, Admiral Tripathi emphasized credible capability, deeper cooperation, and technological progress. He showcased successful joint naval missions as examples of strong bilateral synergy in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)