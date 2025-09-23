Congress Urges Immediate Relief for Maharashtra Farmers Amid Rain Havoc

The Congress party called on the Maharashtra government to swiftly declare a wet drought in response to persistent heavy rains causing significant damage. Harshwardhan Sapkal, the state Congress president, demanded immediate compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for affected farmers.

Recently battered by severe rainfall, Marathwada has witnessed the destruction of homes and farmland, with official reports noting a toll of eight fatalities. Numerous villages have seen submerged crops. Sapkal criticized government inaction, urging for relief without bureaucratic delays.

Sapkal highlighted that excessive rains have affected 30 of Maharashtra's 36 districts. While questioning the delay in promised aid, he referenced past instances where swift relief was provided during similar calamities under previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)