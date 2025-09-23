Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Recruitment Ruling in Civil Judge Case

The Supreme Court overturned a Madhya Pradesh High Court decision that halted recruitment for civil judges without three years of practice. The ruling emphasized that the high court overstepped its boundary. Advocates argued against a redo, highlighting constitutional and logistical issues with recruitment and amended eligibility rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has nullified a Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling that suspended recruitment for civil judges who lack the mandatory three years of practice. The apex court directed the high court to expedite the recruitment process, asserting that the lower court exceeded its jurisdiction by calling for a review.

Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Atul S Chandurkar presided over the case, which responded to an appeal filed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court against its division bench ruling. The controversy began after the recruitment advertisement was published on November 17, 2023, under amended rules requiring three years of practice.

Despite the amended rules being upheld, candidates not selected petitioned for a review, pushing for adjustments to the eligibility criteria. Amidst debates over the constitutionality and practicality of re-examinations, the Supreme Court has now poised the way for the recruitment to progress under the adjusted framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

