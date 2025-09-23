Supreme Court Overturns Recruitment Ruling in Civil Judge Case

The Supreme Court of India has nullified a Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling that suspended recruitment for civil judges who lack the mandatory three years of practice. The apex court directed the high court to expedite the recruitment process, asserting that the lower court exceeded its jurisdiction by calling for a review.

Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Atul S Chandurkar presided over the case, which responded to an appeal filed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court against its division bench ruling. The controversy began after the recruitment advertisement was published on November 17, 2023, under amended rules requiring three years of practice.

Despite the amended rules being upheld, candidates not selected petitioned for a review, pushing for adjustments to the eligibility criteria. Amidst debates over the constitutionality and practicality of re-examinations, the Supreme Court has now poised the way for the recruitment to progress under the adjusted framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)