Daring Heist: Massive Cache of Cash and Gold Looted in Jharkhand Bank Robbery

A massive robbery unfolded in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, where Rs 1.64 crore in cash and 2.2 kg of gold were stolen from a branch of HDFC Bank on Rajabari Road in Madhupur. The daring heist, carried out by six armed individuals on Monday afternoon, has prompted a detailed investigation by local authorities.

Madhupur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Satyendra Prasad informed PTI that two dedicated teams have been assigned to track down the suspects. The police are utilizing intelligence inputs and technical surveillance to aid their search. 'We are working on leads and hope to capture the culprits soon,' he assured.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who owns the premises housing the bank, also made an on-site visit, reassuring bank officials that police efforts were in full swing to nab those responsible for the audacious crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)