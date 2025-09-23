Manamela Calls for Nominations to Strengthen Governance in CET Colleges

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela has issued a public call for nominations of qualified and suitable individuals to serve on Community Education and Training (CET) College Councils, a move aimed at boosting governance, accountability, and renewal within the sector.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) published the notice in the Government Gazette last week, officially opening the nomination process.

Building Stronger Governance Structures

Manamela stressed that CET College Councils are an essential part of the Post School Education and Training (PSET) system, acting as a governance backbone to ensure stability, transformation, and alignment with national development priorities.

“Our councils must be credible, competent, and reflective of the aspirations of the communities they serve. This effort is part of the broader CET renewal strategy of aligning colleges with the District Development Model (DDM), strengthening teaching and learning, expanding access to literacy and skills, and making CET colleges central to local development,” he said.

CET Colleges as Bridges of Hope

The Deputy Minister described CET colleges as a “bridge of hope” for thousands of South Africans, particularly out-of-school youth, adult learners, and communities seeking literacy, second-chance opportunities, and pathways to skills development.

With over 3,276 CET learning sites nationwide, these institutions play a pivotal role in addressing unemployment, poverty, and inequality by offering literacy programmes, skills training, and vocational pathways that are accessible at the community level.

“CET colleges are not only centres of learning—they are anchors of social and economic renewal in communities. Effective governance in these institutions is critical for ensuring they meet their mandate,” Manamela added.

Who Can Be Nominated?

The department is inviting nominations of South Africans with proven experience in governance, education and training, community development, industry, labour, and civic organisations. Candidates are expected to bring both expertise and a passion for public service.

“We are looking for individuals who can provide strategic guidance, ensure financial oversight, and help link CET colleges to the economic and social development strategies of their districts and municipalities,” Manamela said.

He emphasized that governance in CET colleges is about more than oversight—it is about stewardship and ensuring the sector delivers meaningful opportunities.

“It is about being custodians of hope, ensuring these institutions respond to the real needs of young people, women, workers, and communities who are determined to learn, upskill, and thrive,” he said.

Preparing for the 2026 Academic Year

Manamela reiterated the department’s commitment to providing ongoing support to CET councils once appointed, with the aim of ensuring their role contributes to a stable, well-functioning, and transformative sector ahead of the 2026 academic year.

“As we work towards the opening of the 2026 academic year, we remain committed to supporting CET councils once appointed, ensuring that their role contributes to a stable, well-functioning, and transformative sector,” he said.

How to Nominate

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Department of Higher Education and Training’s website (www.dhet.gov.za). Completed forms must be submitted with a comprehensive curriculum vitae (CV).

Submissions can be made via email to Nwandzule.M@dhet.gov.za or Telane.LD@dhet.gov.za. Additional details, including deadlines and procedural requirements, are outlined in the official Government Gazette notice.

Strengthening Accountability in Education

This latest initiative forms part of government’s wider efforts to professionalise governance across the PSET sector, ensuring that institutions tasked with expanding access to education are managed with transparency, accountability, and community participation.

By inviting community members, professionals, and sector leaders to serve on CET College Councils, the department aims to embed governance practices that directly connect education institutions with local economic development priorities and the aspirations of South Africans at the grassroots level.