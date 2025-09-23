KZN Orders Urgent Scholar Transport Audit After Pietermaritzburg Taxi Crash

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has ordered an urgent audit of private scholar transport services across the Umgungundlovu District following yet another accident in Pietermaritzburg that left four learners injured.

Third Accident in Two Weeks

The latest crash took place in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday, 22 September 2025, when a speeding minibus taxi driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into roadside guardrails. Witnesses reported that the driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

This marks the third scholar transport accident in Pietermaritzburg in under two weeks, raising urgent concerns about the safety of learners who depend daily on minibus taxis to travel to school.

MEC Duma Condemns Lawlessness

In a strongly worded statement, MEC Duma condemned what he described as the “virtual impunity” enjoyed by some operators in the scholar transport sector.

“Clearly, some scholar transport drivers and operators in Pietermaritzburg are enjoying virtual impunity for the violation of traffic rules. As the Department of Transport, we are left with no option but to take drastic action to deal with this anarchy,” Duma said.

Comprehensive District Audit

The MEC has instructed his department to work with municipalities under Umgungundlovu District to launch a full-scale audit of private scholar transport operators. The review will cover:

Vehicle roadworthiness and compliance.

Driver vetting and licensing.

Permit verification and route compliance.

Safety standards for learner transport vehicles.

The process will involve close collaboration with the Department of Education, school governing bodies, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), and other key stakeholders to ensure learner transport remains safe, affordable, and uninterrupted.

Tackling Fraudulent Roadworthiness Certificates

Duma raised serious concerns about the widespread issuing of fraudulent roadworthiness certificates that allow unfit vehicles onto the roads.

“In this regard, we will work with the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA). As announced last week, we have agreed to work together to isolate operators running vehicles without valid certificates and to ensure that those issuing fraudulent documents face arrest,” he said.

Proposed Reforms for Scholar Transport

As part of the reforms being developed with the VTA, the Department of Transport is considering sweeping changes to improve oversight and accountability in the sector. These include:

Strengthening legislation governing the taxi and scholar transport industry, with strict provisions on driver vetting, vehicle standards, and operational oversight .

Enforcing stricter compliance and accountability measures, supported by transparent reporting and independent audits .

Requiring biannual Certificates of Roadworthiness for all heavy passenger vehicles, replacing the current annual requirement.

Ensuring that all minibus taxis are inspected within KZN at accredited municipal or private testing facilities, aligned with their designated route permits.

A Growing Crisis in Scholar Transport

The recent accidents in Pietermaritzburg have intensified calls from parents, civil society organisations, and education stakeholders for urgent reforms to the scholar transport sector.

Learners across KwaZulu-Natal rely heavily on privately operated minibus taxis due to gaps in the public scholar transport system. However, concerns about speeding, overloading, unroadworthy vehicles, and poor enforcement have made it one of the province’s most high-risk transport sectors.

Towards Safer Learner Transport

Duma emphasised that the upcoming audit and reforms are aimed at restoring public trust and ensuring that learners travel to and from school safely every day.

“We cannot allow criminal elements and reckless operators to endanger the lives of our children. This audit will help us clean up the scholar transport industry and hold operators accountable for putting young lives at risk,” he said.