Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

Hikvision, a Chinese surveillance camera company, plans to challenge a Canadian court ruling supporting the government's decision to halt its operations in the country citing national security concerns. While maintaining their position on security safety, Hikvision will seek arbitration under a bilateral investment treaty from 2014. Relations between the two nations are already strained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:18 IST
  Canada

Hikvision, the Chinese surveillance camera manufacturer, announced on Tuesday its plan to contest a Canadian court ruling that backs a government directive to terminate its operations in Canada. The Federal Court recently upheld the June order, which Ottawa defends by citing potential national security threats linked to Hikvision's activities.

The company's spokesperson asserted, "Our products and technology do not pose a national security threat, and no evidence suggests they have ever presented such a risk to Canada." Hikvision declared its intention to pursue arbitration under the terms of a 2014 bilateral investment treaty.

Employing 66 people, Hikvision's Canadian division sells through distributors, which the court decision does not restrict. Diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and Beijing remain high following tariffs on Chinese-made goods and retaliatory duties on Canadian exports.

