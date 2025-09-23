Italy's Conditional Recognition of Palestine

Italy may recognize a Palestinian state, but only under specific conditions, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday. The conditions include the release of all Israeli hostages and the exclusion of Hamas from any governmental role.

Meloni, speaking from New York during the United Nations General Assembly, underscored Italy's stance that international efforts should target Hamas over Israel. She noted that Hamas initiated the conflict and continues it by holding hostages.

The Prime Minister's remarks highlight a potential shift in diplomatic recognition that hinges on changes in the political landscape and hostage situations.

