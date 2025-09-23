Left Menu

Italy's Conditional Recognition of Palestine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Italy would only recognize a Palestinian state if all Israeli hostages are released and Hamas is excluded from government. Meloni emphasized international pressure should focus on Hamas, as its refusal to release hostages prolongs the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:42 IST
Italy's Conditional Recognition of Palestine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy may recognize a Palestinian state, but only under specific conditions, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday. The conditions include the release of all Israeli hostages and the exclusion of Hamas from any governmental role.

Meloni, speaking from New York during the United Nations General Assembly, underscored Italy's stance that international efforts should target Hamas over Israel. She noted that Hamas initiated the conflict and continues it by holding hostages.

The Prime Minister's remarks highlight a potential shift in diplomatic recognition that hinges on changes in the political landscape and hostage situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New U.S. Data Centers

Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New...

 Global
2
Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

 Global
3
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

 Global
4
League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025