In a contentious development, a United Nations commission has issued a report accusing the Israeli government of seeking permanent control over Gaza and ensuring a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank. According to the report released on Tuesday, this intent has been demonstrated through systematic demolition of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and the expansion of control to 75% of the Gaza Strip by July this year.

Israel has been accused of altering Gaza's geography by creating military corridors and expanding border buffer zones. The report points to the Israeli government's justification for its actions as targeting the Hamas militant group, which Israel blames for the October 7 attack that led to the ongoing conflict. Israeli officials, however, have dismissed these findings, asserting that they distort the true nature of the situation.

The commission argues that Israeli policies since October 2023 have perpetuated forced transfers of Palestinians, expansion of Jewish settlements, and annexation attempts in the West Bank. Highlighted in the report are aggressive settler attacks and military actions, which have displaced communities and intensified regional tensions. Notably, Israeli authorities, including key ministers, are named as responsible for alleged international crimes.