Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

In a landmark judgment, a sessions court has handed down a 20-year prison sentence to two men found guilty of gangraping a Tanzanian woman nearly five years ago.

The distressing incident occurred when the victim, a long-time resident of Delhi, was invited to a party by an acquaintance, Jaan. She was assaulted by him and his friend Aman at the gathering.

According to legal representatives, the case was registered with the Women's Police Station in Faridabad. It took nearly five years for justice to prevail, with Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar presiding over the sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)