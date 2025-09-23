Punjab Police Cracks Major Cyber Fraud, Recovers Crores in Hawala Money

In a significant cyber fraud breakthrough, the Punjab Police arrested an individual in Ludhiana, uncovering Rs 2.05 crore in hawala money. The suspect, identified as Pawan from Bikaner, Rajasthan, is part of an extensive operation targeting foreign victims.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the arrest raises the total apprehensions in the case to 39. The scheme involved fake software solutions offered to people in the USA and Canada. Recently, the Kapurthala Police raided a setup in Phagwara, arresting 38 suspects and confiscating electronic devices and cash.

Bitcoin and hawala channels were used for transactions, according to preliminary investigations. Police are intensifying efforts to trace links in the network, with raids in progress to capture a Ludhiana-based hawala operator. Amrinder Singh alias Sabhi Tohri is identified as a key figure, connected to suspects in Delhi and Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)