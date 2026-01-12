Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: Pathway to Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the crucial role of youth in shaping the state's future during his address at the state-level Youth Festival's closing ceremony. Emphasizing the government's commitment, Sharma outlined initiatives for education, skill development, and employment to empower young people in Rajasthan.

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana marks a significant step in enabling youth entrepreneurship by providing interest-free loans to one lakh young individuals. Alongside this, the Rajasthan Youth Policy-2026 focuses on expanding opportunities in emerging sectors and promoting youth participation in governance and sustainable development.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore reinforced that youth are integral to Rajasthan's future, with support for 7,500 startups progressing swiftly. The event saw attendance from senior officials and a large number of enthusiastic youths, reflecting shared optimism for a developed Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)