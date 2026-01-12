Left Menu

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: Pathway to Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the role of youth as the foundation of the state's future during the state-level Youth Festival. Initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana and Rajasthan Youth Policy-2026 aim to empower youth through education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, driving the state's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the crucial role of youth in shaping the state's future during his address at the state-level Youth Festival's closing ceremony. Emphasizing the government's commitment, Sharma outlined initiatives for education, skill development, and employment to empower young people in Rajasthan.

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana marks a significant step in enabling youth entrepreneurship by providing interest-free loans to one lakh young individuals. Alongside this, the Rajasthan Youth Policy-2026 focuses on expanding opportunities in emerging sectors and promoting youth participation in governance and sustainable development.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore reinforced that youth are integral to Rajasthan's future, with support for 7,500 startups progressing swiftly. The event saw attendance from senior officials and a large number of enthusiastic youths, reflecting shared optimism for a developed Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

