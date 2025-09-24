Left Menu

Failed Assassination Plot at Trump's Golf Course: Guilty Verdict Delivered

Ryan Routh, 59, was found guilty of attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Florida golf course. The incident highlighted political violence in the U.S. Routh, who had ties to international causes, was arrested after pointing a rifle at Trump through a fence. He faces life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:18 IST
Failed Assassination Plot at Trump's Golf Course: Guilty Verdict Delivered

In a dramatic trial that captivated the nation, Ryan Routh, a 59-year-old, was found guilty of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the jury's decision that confirmed Routh had intended to kill Trump while he was golfing.

The trial unfolded against a backdrop of increasing political violence in the U.S. Routh's actions have spotlighted concerns about the safety of political figures, with Trump having survived previous assassination attempts. The jury convicted Routh of multiple charges, leading to a potential life sentence.

Further investigations revealed Routh's complex background and involvement in international democracy movements in places like Taiwan and Ukraine. His chaotic plans often exposed his non-violent claims as baseless. He arrived in Florida with elaborate schemes, only to be thwarted by vigilant law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

 Global
2
Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

Erdogan Praises Fruitful UN Meeting on Gaza

 Turkey
3
Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

Shutdown Showdown: Trump and Democrats Clash Over Funding

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025