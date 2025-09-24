Failed Assassination Plot at Trump's Golf Course: Guilty Verdict Delivered

In a dramatic trial that captivated the nation, Ryan Routh, a 59-year-old, was found guilty of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the jury's decision that confirmed Routh had intended to kill Trump while he was golfing.

The trial unfolded against a backdrop of increasing political violence in the U.S. Routh's actions have spotlighted concerns about the safety of political figures, with Trump having survived previous assassination attempts. The jury convicted Routh of multiple charges, leading to a potential life sentence.

Further investigations revealed Routh's complex background and involvement in international democracy movements in places like Taiwan and Ukraine. His chaotic plans often exposed his non-violent claims as baseless. He arrived in Florida with elaborate schemes, only to be thwarted by vigilant law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)