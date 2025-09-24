Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: South Korea's Vision for Peace with North Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung addressed the UN, proposing a phased approach to de-escalate tensions with North Korea. While Lee seeks peaceful coexistence, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected dialogue, criticizing Washington and Seoul's intent. Lee aims to reduce tensions and expand exchanges for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:54 IST
In a bold address to the United Nations General Assembly, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung outlined his strategy to dismantle the cycle of military tensions with North Korea.

He advocates a phased solution toward denuclearization, acknowledging that a swift resolution is unrealistic in the present scenario.

This approach, however, faces challenges as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains skeptical, accusing South Korea and the United States of harboring unchanged hostile intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

