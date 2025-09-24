Diplomatic Dynamics: South Korea's Vision for Peace with North Korea

In a bold address to the United Nations General Assembly, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung outlined his strategy to dismantle the cycle of military tensions with North Korea.

He advocates a phased solution toward denuclearization, acknowledging that a swift resolution is unrealistic in the present scenario.

This approach, however, faces challenges as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains skeptical, accusing South Korea and the United States of harboring unchanged hostile intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)