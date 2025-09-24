Trump's Shift on Ukraine: A Strategic Game-Changer?

In a surprising rhetorical shift, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine could reclaim its territories occupied by Russia, attributing the possibility to Russia's ongoing economic difficulties. This statement emerged after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the U.N. General Assembly.

Zelenskiy described the meeting with Trump as 'good' and 'constructive,' noting that the positions of the U.S. and Ukraine seemed aligned more closely than ever. Despite Trump's optimistic language, there was no immediate shift in U.S. policy, such as the addition of new sanctions against Moscow.

While Trump indicated on Truth Social that he believed in Ukraine's potential for victory with EU support, European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commended the strength of Trump's statements. However, former officials like Tom Malinowski questioned the longevity of Trump's support, emphasizing the need for concrete actions.

