Trump's Shift on Ukraine: A Strategic Game-Changer?
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to reclaim land occupied by Russia, citing Russia's economic issues. Despite this rhetorical shift, no new U.S. policies, such as sanctions, were announced. Zelenskiy highlighted Trump's statements as a 'big shift' in U.S.-Ukraine relations.
In a surprising rhetorical shift, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine could reclaim its territories occupied by Russia, attributing the possibility to Russia's ongoing economic difficulties. This statement emerged after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the U.N. General Assembly.
Zelenskiy described the meeting with Trump as 'good' and 'constructive,' noting that the positions of the U.S. and Ukraine seemed aligned more closely than ever. Despite Trump's optimistic language, there was no immediate shift in U.S. policy, such as the addition of new sanctions against Moscow.
While Trump indicated on Truth Social that he believed in Ukraine's potential for victory with EU support, European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commended the strength of Trump's statements. However, former officials like Tom Malinowski questioned the longevity of Trump's support, emphasizing the need for concrete actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Standoff Over Sanctions: Iran and European Powers in Eleventh Hour Diplomacy
UPDATE 1-Iran and European powers in high-stake talks over return of UN sanctions
FDA Greenlights Leucovorin for Autism-Related Neuropsychiatric Symptoms
Iran Faces Deadline to Avert UN Sanctions, Says EU
EU Urges Iran for Diplomatic Progress as Sanctions Loom