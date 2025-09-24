Left Menu

Trump's Shift on Ukraine: A Strategic Game-Changer?

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to reclaim land occupied by Russia, citing Russia's economic issues. Despite this rhetorical shift, no new U.S. policies, such as sanctions, were announced. Zelenskiy highlighted Trump's statements as a 'big shift' in U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:10 IST
In a surprising rhetorical shift, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine could reclaim its territories occupied by Russia, attributing the possibility to Russia's ongoing economic difficulties. This statement emerged after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the U.N. General Assembly.

Zelenskiy described the meeting with Trump as 'good' and 'constructive,' noting that the positions of the U.S. and Ukraine seemed aligned more closely than ever. Despite Trump's optimistic language, there was no immediate shift in U.S. policy, such as the addition of new sanctions against Moscow.

While Trump indicated on Truth Social that he believed in Ukraine's potential for victory with EU support, European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commended the strength of Trump's statements. However, former officials like Tom Malinowski questioned the longevity of Trump's support, emphasizing the need for concrete actions.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

