NATO Stands Firm: Addressing Russian Airspace Violations

NATO has issued a blunt warning to Russia regarding its alleged violation of Estonian airspace, describing the actions as part of a 'pattern of increasingly irresponsible behaviour'.

This follows Estonia's accusation that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets breached its airspace, with NATO's Italian jets intervening. NATO condemned the incursion and pledged to use all necessary means to protect its territories.

Aside from the Estonian incident, an encounter with 20 Russian drones in Polish airspace further strained relations. NATO is taking steps to bolster its eastern defenses, emphasizing its commitment to collective security amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)