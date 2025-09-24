South Korea Reviews Tylenol Amid U.S. Vaccine Claims

South Korea's drug regulatory body announced its intention on Tuesday to request detailed information from companies involved, following a recent statement by the U.S. government concerning Tylenol.

President Donald Trump's comments on Monday suggesting a link between autism, childhood vaccines, and the use of Tylenol by pregnant women has stirred controversy and pushed these unverified claims to the forefront of health policy discussions in the U.S.

The South Korean authority plans to carefully examine the opinions and documents provided by these companies to address potential implications of these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)