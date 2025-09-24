Left Menu

South Korea Reviews Tylenol Amid U.S. Vaccine Claims

South Korea's drug authority is seeking information from companies following U.S. claims linking Tylenol and vaccines to autism. This announcement by President Donald Trump has brought controversial, unsupported health claims back into U.S. policy discussions, prompting international scrutiny and potential policy reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-09-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 07:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's drug regulatory body announced its intention on Tuesday to request detailed information from companies involved, following a recent statement by the U.S. government concerning Tylenol.

President Donald Trump's comments on Monday suggesting a link between autism, childhood vaccines, and the use of Tylenol by pregnant women has stirred controversy and pushed these unverified claims to the forefront of health policy discussions in the U.S.

The South Korean authority plans to carefully examine the opinions and documents provided by these companies to address potential implications of these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

