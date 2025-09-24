Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Shakti Centres for Women's Safety

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the establishment of Mission Shakti centres across all police stations to enhance women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance. Spearheaded by Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, these centres will operate like police outposts, addressing crimes against women and offering comprehensive support services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Shakti Centres for Women's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is taking a significant step towards enhancing women's safety by establishing Mission Shakti centres at every police station across the state. This directive, coming from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to boost safety, dignity, and self-reliance for women.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna has issued comprehensive guidelines for setting up these new centres, which will function like police outposts with a specific focus on crimes against women. The guidelines emphasize sensitivity, promptness, and prioritization of women's complaints to ensure quality and timely resolution.

Mission Shakti centres will be staffed predominantly by female officers, supported by constables and counsellors as needed. These centres will coordinate with other support services, such as legal aid and rehabilitation, ensuring a holistic approach to women's safety. The centres are also tasked with organizing regular awareness programs and providing counselling in specific cases.

TRENDING

1
Congress Strategizes in Historic Bihar Meeting: Battling 'Vote Chori'

Congress Strategizes in Historic Bihar Meeting: Battling 'Vote Chori'

 India
2
Earkart Limited Launches ₹49.26 Crore IPO to Expand Hearing Healthcare

Earkart Limited Launches ₹49.26 Crore IPO to Expand Hearing Healthcare

 India
3
HOMETHON 2025: Revolutionizing Maharashtra's Real Estate Landscape

HOMETHON 2025: Revolutionizing Maharashtra's Real Estate Landscape

 India
4
JBT Marel Unveils Global Production Centre in India, Pioneering Food Processing Innovation

JBT Marel Unveils Global Production Centre in India, Pioneering Food Process...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025