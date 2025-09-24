Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Shakti Centres for Women's Safety

Uttar Pradesh is taking a significant step towards enhancing women's safety by establishing Mission Shakti centres at every police station across the state. This directive, coming from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to boost safety, dignity, and self-reliance for women.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna has issued comprehensive guidelines for setting up these new centres, which will function like police outposts with a specific focus on crimes against women. The guidelines emphasize sensitivity, promptness, and prioritization of women's complaints to ensure quality and timely resolution.

Mission Shakti centres will be staffed predominantly by female officers, supported by constables and counsellors as needed. These centres will coordinate with other support services, such as legal aid and rehabilitation, ensuring a holistic approach to women's safety. The centres are also tasked with organizing regular awareness programs and providing counselling in specific cases.