Anna Breman: New Zealand’s First Foreign Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman, previously the deputy governor of Sweden’s Riksbank, becomes New Zealand’s first foreign central bank governor. She takes the role amid criticism of the bank’s management and political pressure on central bank independence. Breman aims to focus on low, stable inflation and integrating climate change into policy thinking.

Updated: 24-09-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:21 IST
Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Foreign Central Bank Governor

In an unprecedented move, Anna Breman has been appointed as New Zealand's first foreign central bank governor. Breman, the former deputy governor of Sweden's Riksbank, takes on the role amid significant criticism of the bank's previous economic management and amidst growing political pressure on independent monetary policies worldwide.

Breman, who played a pivotal role in Sweden's monetary policy, will steer the Reserve Bank of New Zealand through turbulent economic waters, aiming to maintain low and stable inflation. At a Wellington press conference, she committed to keeping the focus on inflation control, acknowledging the challenges of a rapidly changing global economic landscape.

As Breman prepares to relocate her family to Wellington, she seeks to deepen her understanding of New Zealand's Maori culture, reflecting the RBNZ's past integration of Maori heritage under previous leadership. Additionally, she intends to integrate climate considerations into the bank's policy framework, continuing her advocacy from her previous roles.

