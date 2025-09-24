Madhya Pradesh Police Seize MD Drugs Worth Rs 14 Lakh
In Agar Malwa district, Madhya Pradesh Police seized MD drugs valued at Rs 14 lakh and arrested two individuals. Initial information led to the arrest of Sunil Sharma, and further questioning resulted in Sanjay Suryavanshi's capture. The pair face charges under the NDPS Act.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, police in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district have confiscated MD drugs worth Rs 14 lakh and detained two individuals, according to official reports.
The operation unfolded when law enforcement received a tip-off about a man loitering near a culvert by the Barod Municipality, suspected of carrying illegal narcotics. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as Sunil Sharma, on Tuesday.
Sunil Sharma's interrogation led to the apprehension of Sanjay Suryavanshi. Both men were found in possession of 140 grams of MD (mephedrone), valued at an estimated Rs 14 lakh. They now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Computer Baba: The Crusader for Cow Protection in Madhya Pradesh
Tragic Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies after Assault over Cattle Transport
Madhya Pradesh Launches Helicopter Services to Boost Connectivity and Tourism
Madhya Pradesh Garba Festivities: Religious Rites and Strict Protocols
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions 'Swadeshi' Amid GST Reforms in Bhopal