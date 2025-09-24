Madhya Pradesh Police Seize MD Drugs Worth Rs 14 Lakh

In a significant drug bust, police in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district have confiscated MD drugs worth Rs 14 lakh and detained two individuals, according to official reports.

The operation unfolded when law enforcement received a tip-off about a man loitering near a culvert by the Barod Municipality, suspected of carrying illegal narcotics. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as Sunil Sharma, on Tuesday.

Sunil Sharma's interrogation led to the apprehension of Sanjay Suryavanshi. Both men were found in possession of 140 grams of MD (mephedrone), valued at an estimated Rs 14 lakh. They now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)