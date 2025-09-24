Fugitive Godman: The Scandal Rocking Delhi's Management Institute

Delhi Police have initiated a case against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, alias Parth Sarthy, after numerous female students from a local management institute accused him of sexual misconduct.

Despite ongoing raids and surveillance efforts, the accused remains on the run, with authorities forming multiple teams to locate him.

The Sri Jagadguru Peetham has publicly distanced itself from Saraswati, highlighting the illegal activities alleged against him. Law enforcement continues gathering evidence while the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)