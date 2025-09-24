Fugitive Godman: The Scandal Rocking Delhi's Management Institute
Delhi Police have booked Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman, after multiple students accused him of sexual harassment. Despite raids, he remains evading arrest. The Sri Jagadguru Peetham has cut ties with Saraswati. Investigations continue as evidence is being gathered against him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have initiated a case against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, alias Parth Sarthy, after numerous female students from a local management institute accused him of sexual misconduct.
Despite ongoing raids and surveillance efforts, the accused remains on the run, with authorities forming multiple teams to locate him.
The Sri Jagadguru Peetham has publicly distanced itself from Saraswati, highlighting the illegal activities alleged against him. Law enforcement continues gathering evidence while the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement