Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Demands for Debate on Women's Safety

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the fourth straight day, the Odisha Assembly was marked by chaos as Congress members staged intense protests in the House's well, compelling Speaker Surama Padhy to suspend the session for 30 minutes.

As proceedings began at 10.30 am, opposition Congress members stormed in, vocally opposing the 'rising crimes against women' across Odisha, demanding a focused debate on the state's law and order issues.

Speaker Surama Padhy's repeated calls for order went unheeded, resulting in a temporary adjournment. Despite the uproar, a brief Question Hour ensued, while discussions on a high-profile murder case were set to begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

