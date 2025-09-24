Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Demands for Debate on Women's Safety
The Odisha Assembly saw chaotic scenes for a fourth day, with Congress members protesting against rising crimes against women. They demanded a special debate, leading to a half-hour adjournment. Despite disruptions, the Question Hour proceeded briefly, and discussions on a woman's murder were initiated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
For the fourth straight day, the Odisha Assembly was marked by chaos as Congress members staged intense protests in the House's well, compelling Speaker Surama Padhy to suspend the session for 30 minutes.
As proceedings began at 10.30 am, opposition Congress members stormed in, vocally opposing the 'rising crimes against women' across Odisha, demanding a focused debate on the state's law and order issues.
Speaker Surama Padhy's repeated calls for order went unheeded, resulting in a temporary adjournment. Despite the uproar, a brief Question Hour ensued, while discussions on a high-profile murder case were set to begin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress President Kharge Challenges BJP: The Beginning of the End for Modi's Rule?
Congress Open to Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar's CM Face, Hints Pawan Khera
Congress' CWC Meeting Takes Aim at BJP Amidst Bihar Election Strategy
Karnataka's Pothole Protests: BJP Challenges Congress-led Road Woes
Congress Gears Up for Crucial Bihar Assembly Elections Amid Controversy