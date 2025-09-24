Buzz in Peril: The Struggle of Basra's Beekeepers

Beekeepers in Basra, Iraq, are facing an existential threat as extreme heat and increased water salinity disrupt the delicate ecosystem necessary for honey production. The Shatt al-Arab riverbank, once lush with date palms providing essential nourishment, now struggles under persistent drought conditions and a rising tide of saltwater intrusion.

The impact has been severe, with a dramatic decline in the number of thriving apiaries along the riverbank. From a bustling production of around 30 tons of honey annually, output has plummeted to just six tons, a reflection of the dire conditions hampering the livelihoods of beekeepers.

The water crisis, exacerbated by upstream dams impacting the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, has created an urgent situation for beekeepers. Authorities warn that should the situation persist, honey production in the region might come to a complete standstill, threatening the continuation of this centuries-old craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)