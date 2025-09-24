China's Strategic WTO Move: Maintaining Status, Forgoing Benefits

In an unexpected move, China announced it will maintain its developing country status but will not seek special and differential treatment in future World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations. The decision was disclosed by a senior delegate from China's permanent mission to the WTO in Geneva.

This strategic decision, revealed on Tuesday, marks a shift in China's approach within the WTO framework. It highlights the nation's ongoing commitment to upholding the multilateral trading system, as stated by Mme Li Yihong, chargee d'affaires of China's mission, on Wednesday.

China's choice to continue with its current status while eschewing certain benefits stands as a testament to its support for multilateralism in global trade discussions.