Bhiwandi Drug Bust: Arrests Made in Major Ganja Seizure
Police in Bhiwandi, Thane district, Maharashtra, arrested two individuals for possessing nearly five kilograms of ganja, seizing contraband worth over Rs 7 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the arrests led to further finds, including an illegal pistol, raising the seizure value to Rs 7.39 lakh.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, police in Bhiwandi, Thane district, Maharashtra, have apprehended two individuals for allegedly possessing nearly five kilograms of ganja. The seized contraband and other items are valued at over Rs 7 lakh, officials announced on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap in Bhiwandi. Their efforts culminated in the capture of suspects Prashant alias Salad Suresh Tayde (27) and Sohail alias Pittal Irfan Ali Ansari (20) as they attempted to sell the drugs. The police confiscated 4.827 kilograms of ganja, a two-wheeler, and other valuables valued collectively at Rs 3.54 lakh.
Further investigation uncovered an illegal country-made pistol and live cartridge at the residence of accused Tayde, increasing the seizure value to Rs 7.39 lakh. The duo has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act and remanded to police custody until September 24 by a local court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kanpur Authorities Exile Ex-Press Club Chief for Alleged Crime Links
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Extended Custody in Maharashtra's Surjagarh Arson Case
Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Promises Flood Relief
Delhi Police Crackdown on Pirated Books: Four Arrested, Over 3,200 Copies Seized