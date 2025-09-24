Bhiwandi Drug Bust: Arrests Made in Major Ganja Seizure

In a significant drug bust, police in Bhiwandi, Thane district, Maharashtra, have apprehended two individuals for allegedly possessing nearly five kilograms of ganja. The seized contraband and other items are valued at over Rs 7 lakh, officials announced on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap in Bhiwandi. Their efforts culminated in the capture of suspects Prashant alias Salad Suresh Tayde (27) and Sohail alias Pittal Irfan Ali Ansari (20) as they attempted to sell the drugs. The police confiscated 4.827 kilograms of ganja, a two-wheeler, and other valuables valued collectively at Rs 3.54 lakh.

Further investigation uncovered an illegal country-made pistol and live cartridge at the residence of accused Tayde, increasing the seizure value to Rs 7.39 lakh. The duo has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act and remanded to police custody until September 24 by a local court.

(With inputs from agencies.)