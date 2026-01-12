Deadly Bomb Blast Targets Pakistani Police in Violent Resurgence
A targeted bomb attack on an armored vehicle killed seven Pakistani police officers in the northwest's Tank district. The militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility. This comes amid increasing militancy, with Islamabad accusing Afghanistan of harboring militants. A fragile truce exists between the two nations after recent clashes.
Seven police officers in Pakistan have been killed in a bomb blast targeting their armored vehicle in Tank district, heightening concerns over increasing militant aggression.
Images of the attack depict the vehicle's wreckage on the roadside, as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility. The explosion killed five officers instantly, while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the officers as heroes sacrificing for national peace. The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces escalating violence, attributed to militants allegedly using Afghan soil for operations, a charge denied by Kabul. The fragile truce between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains tense following recent border clashes.
