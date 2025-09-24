Clarification Issued: Eligibility for Foster Care Placement

The government has declared that children under the age of six are ineligible for foster care placement, in response to confusion regarding new regulations, according to an official statement.

An office memorandum released by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) last week highlighted Rule 23(3) of the Juvenile Justice Rules and Model Foster Care Guidelines, emphasizing that only children aged six and above qualify for foster care placement under conditions defined by Rule 44 of the Act.

This clarification was issued following concerns raised by certain agencies about the regulations' interpretation.

"It is reiterated that no child below six years shall be placed under Foster Care... Any deviation from this would violate the said Rule and Model Foster Care Guidelines, 2024," noted the memorandum.

The directive has been sent to all State Adoption Resource Agencies (SARAs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), and Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs) to maintain uniform compliance.

Foster care has been introduced as an alternative family-based care system for children not cared for by their biological parents but not eligible for legal adoption.

Official data reveals a fourfold increase in children under non-institutional care options, such as sponsorship, foster care, and aftercare, from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

In 2021-22, 29,331 children were in non-institutional care, with numbers rising to 62,675 in 2022-23 and reaching 1,21,861 in 2023-24.

