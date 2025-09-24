Left Menu

Clarification Issued: Eligibility for Foster Care Placement

The government has clarified that foster care is only for children aged six and above, following confusion over new regulations. This decision aims to ensure compliance across State and District Adoption Agencies. The alternative family-based care system addresses rising non-institutional child care numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:08 IST
Clarification Issued: Eligibility for Foster Care Placement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has declared that children under the age of six are ineligible for foster care placement, in response to confusion regarding new regulations, according to an official statement.

An office memorandum released by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) last week highlighted Rule 23(3) of the Juvenile Justice Rules and Model Foster Care Guidelines, emphasizing that only children aged six and above qualify for foster care placement under conditions defined by Rule 44 of the Act.

This clarification was issued following concerns raised by certain agencies about the regulations' interpretation.

"It is reiterated that no child below six years shall be placed under Foster Care... Any deviation from this would violate the said Rule and Model Foster Care Guidelines, 2024," noted the memorandum.

The directive has been sent to all State Adoption Resource Agencies (SARAs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), and Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs) to maintain uniform compliance.

Foster care has been introduced as an alternative family-based care system for children not cared for by their biological parents but not eligible for legal adoption.

Official data reveals a fourfold increase in children under non-institutional care options, such as sponsorship, foster care, and aftercare, from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

In 2021-22, 29,331 children were in non-institutional care, with numbers rising to 62,675 in 2022-23 and reaching 1,21,861 in 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Empowering Delhi's Daughters: Ladli Scheme Honors 40,000 Beneficiaries

Empowering Delhi's Daughters: Ladli Scheme Honors 40,000 Beneficiaries

 India
3
Malawi Elections: Mutharika's Return Sparks Political Shift

Malawi Elections: Mutharika's Return Sparks Political Shift

 Malawi
4
Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025