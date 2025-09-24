Administrative Officer Faces FIR for Alleged Coercion and Blackmail
An administrative officer is under investigation after a woman lodged an FIR, accusing him of coercing her into a physical relationship under the guise of marriage. The officer allegedly proposed to her and later blackmailed her with a video, leading to the complaint and police investigation.
An FIR has been lodged against an administrative officer after a woman accused him of coercing her into a physical relationship with a false promise of marriage, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The complainant stated that her interactions with the officer began on social media, followed by several invitations to his office. She alleged that during a visit to his office, he proposed marriage and then physically forced himself on her.
The woman further claimed that the officer booked a room in a rest house under another name and repeated his advances. Upon threatening legal action, she was allegedly blackmailed with a video, prompting her to file a complaint, leading to ongoing police investigations.
