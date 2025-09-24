Left Menu

Crypto ETFs Surge: A New Era of Investment Begins

Asset managers are preparing to launch numerous cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) owing to relaxed SEC regulations, enabling faster market entry. New standards may prompt a wave of ETFs tied to cryptocurrencies like solana and XRP, with swift approval times reducing from 270 to 75 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:36 IST
Crypto ETFs Surge: A New Era of Investment Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asset managers are eagerly preparing to introduce a multitude of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as they capitalize on growing interest in digital assets, facilitated by more relaxed regulatory standards. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recent update simplifies the process, allowing a quicker pathway to market for these innovative products.

This new regulatory landscape could spark increased demand for ETFs connected to cryptocurrencies such as solana and dogecoin. While ETFs for bitcoin and ethereum debuted in 2024 under older regulations, the new rules reduce the approval timeline significantly.

Leading asset managers have already filed numerous requests with the SEC, anticipating the debut of ETFs linked to cryptocurrencies solana and XRP by early October. These developments promise a vibrant fourth quarter for crypto ETF issuers, potentially leading to a considerable influx of diverse token-linked investment options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

 Guinea
2
CSIR: A Pillar of Innovation and Industry Collaboration in India's Journey to Viksit Bharat

CSIR: A Pillar of Innovation and Industry Collaboration in India's Journey t...

 India
3
Kanpur Authorities Exile Ex-Press Club Chief for Alleged Crime Links

Kanpur Authorities Exile Ex-Press Club Chief for Alleged Crime Links

 India
4
Drone Drama: Israeli Device Crashes at UNIFIL HQ in Lebanon

Drone Drama: Israeli Device Crashes at UNIFIL HQ in Lebanon

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025