Delhi Police Uncover Illegal Arms Network

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a sprawling interstate illegal arms and ammunition racket, unearthing a clandestine manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday.

This operation led to the arrests of three individuals accused of supplying arms across state borders. The successful bust was executed by the Special Cell, according to officials involved.

The factory, hidden away from public view, was involved in producing cartridges and a variety of ammunition before distributing them to various criminal networks, a senior police officer elaborated.

