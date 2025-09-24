Left Menu

Delhi Police Uncover Illegal Arms Network

The Delhi Police dismantled an illegal arms and ammunition network, discovering a manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh. Three men were arrested for supplying arms across state lines. The clandestine factory produced cartridges and other ammunition for criminal networks, according to a senior police officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:42 IST
Delhi Police Uncover Illegal Arms Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a sprawling interstate illegal arms and ammunition racket, unearthing a clandestine manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday.

This operation led to the arrests of three individuals accused of supplying arms across state borders. The successful bust was executed by the Special Cell, according to officials involved.

The factory, hidden away from public view, was involved in producing cartridges and a variety of ammunition before distributing them to various criminal networks, a senior police officer elaborated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnerships

India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnersh...

 India
2
Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

 India
3
BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

 India
4
Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites

Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025