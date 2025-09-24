Reddy Highlights Unauthorized Statues Across Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, a staggering 2,524 unauthorized statues have been erected on government land, according to Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy. Addressing the Legislative Council, Reddy disclosed that 38 statues are on national highways, 1,671 on state roads, and 815 on state highways.

A government order issued in 2013 prohibits statue installation on public roads and other public utility spaces, which does not apply to utility works like streetlights and road beautification. District Collectors are directed to remove these unauthorized installations following guidelines.

Furthermore, Rs 3.5 crore has been sanctioned for Pulivendula junction enhancement and Rs 7.21 crore for Kadapa town circle development, reflecting the government's commitment to organize infrastructure and promote orderly urban development. The matter is under review to ensure compliance with regulations, Reddy added.

(With inputs from agencies.)