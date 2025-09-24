Left Menu

Reddy Highlights Unauthorized Statues Across Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has revealed that 2,524 unauthorized statues have been erected on government land. Efforts are ongoing to regulate these installations, with district collectors instructed to enforce removal. The government is committed to ensuring compliance with rules and enhancing urban beautification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:50 IST
Reddy Highlights Unauthorized Statues Across Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, a staggering 2,524 unauthorized statues have been erected on government land, according to Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy. Addressing the Legislative Council, Reddy disclosed that 38 statues are on national highways, 1,671 on state roads, and 815 on state highways.

A government order issued in 2013 prohibits statue installation on public roads and other public utility spaces, which does not apply to utility works like streetlights and road beautification. District Collectors are directed to remove these unauthorized installations following guidelines.

Furthermore, Rs 3.5 crore has been sanctioned for Pulivendula junction enhancement and Rs 7.21 crore for Kadapa town circle development, reflecting the government's commitment to organize infrastructure and promote orderly urban development. The matter is under review to ensure compliance with regulations, Reddy added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnerships

India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnersh...

 India
2
Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

Glenmark's Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment

 India
3
BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

 India
4
Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites

Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Energy Sites

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025