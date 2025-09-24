Cyber Attack Suspect Arrested in Collins Aerospace Disruption Case

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a cyber attack that recently targeted Collins Aerospace, resulting in significant disruptions to airport check-in systems throughout Europe, British police announced on Wednesday.

The National Crime Agency revealed that a man in his 40s was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is suspected of engaging in activities contravening the Computer Misuse Act.

The individual has since been released on conditional bail as investigations by authorities continue to uncover more details around the incident.

