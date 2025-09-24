Cyber Attack Suspect Arrested in Collins Aerospace Disruption Case
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of a cyber attack on Collins Aerospace. The incident disrupted airport check-in systems across Europe. He was detained under the Computer Misuse Act and released on conditional bail, as part of an ongoing investigation.
A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a cyber attack that recently targeted Collins Aerospace, resulting in significant disruptions to airport check-in systems throughout Europe, British police announced on Wednesday.
The National Crime Agency revealed that a man in his 40s was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is suspected of engaging in activities contravening the Computer Misuse Act.
The individual has since been released on conditional bail as investigations by authorities continue to uncover more details around the incident.
