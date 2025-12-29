Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Bail, Upholds Justice in Unnao Rape Case

Updated: 29-12-2025 16:29 IST
In a significant judicial move, the Supreme Court on Monday intervened to halt the Delhi High Court's suspension of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence for the 2017 Unnao rape case. The apex court's decision comes amid widespread public uproar and underscores legal questions raised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar expressed approval of the highest court's response, acknowledging both legal oversights and public discontent as driving factors behind the Supreme Court's involvement. The initial order by the Delhi High Court had sparked national outrage, prompting many to question the judicial approach taken in such a sensitive case.

Women's rights activist Yogita Bhayana applauded the Supreme Court's action, labeling it a positive development and a crucial update in the ongoing case. The decision resonates with public sentiment, ensuring that any decision regarding Sengar's release considers broader principles of law and justice.

The Supreme Court's three-judge vacation bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, deliberated on the CBI's urgent appeal against Sengar's bail. The bench maintained that Sengar, who also faces a murder conviction and remains in custody, would not be released following the stay. This decisive action by the apex court ensures that Sengar continues to serve his life sentence while negating any immediate bail relief.

