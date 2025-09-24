Delhi Police Crackdown on Pirated Books: Four Arrested, Over 3,200 Copies Seized

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police arrested four individuals involved in the illegal trade of pirated books from a reputable international publisher, seizing more than 3,200 counterfeit copies valued over Rs 15 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a shop in Daryaganj, a key book trading hub in the capital, on September 22, recovering 758 pirated books and arresting Omkar, Deepak, and Satyam. Follow-up raids at Delhi Gate's Katra Sujan Rai uncovered an additional 2,475 books, leading to the arrest of Kutubuddin.

Under interrogation, Omkar, Deepak, and Satyam revealed financial difficulties forced them into the illegal trade, while Kutubuddin cited heavy losses during the pandemic as his motive. Authorities continue to investigate the broader network and sources of the counterfeit books.

(With inputs from agencies.)