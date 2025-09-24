Left Menu

Statehood Struggle Sparks Unrest in Ladakh

In Leh, Ladakh, authorities imposed prohibitory orders after a movement for statehood turned violent. The unrest led to the destruction of the BJP office and numerous vehicles. The district magistrate issued restrictions to prevent further disturbances, banning large assemblies and unapproved public demonstrations.

Authorities in the Leh district of Ladakh imposed prohibitory orders on Wednesday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The decision came after a statehood demand movement for Ladakh escalated into violence.

Protesters, led by the Leh Apex Body, attacked the BJP office and set ablaze several vehicles. A shutdown engulfed the capital as plumes of smoke marked the unrest's intensity.

District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk issued an order prohibiting gatherings of five or more people. He warned that violations would result in punitive measures. Donk emphasized that public safety measures are crucial to maintaining law and order amid the prevailing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

