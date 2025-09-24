Left Menu

Nagaland's Tribal Divide: A Call for Reservation Reforms

A coalition of five Nagaland tribes partially welcomed the state's job reservation policy review commission's formation but criticized deviations from prior agreements. The CoRRP demands a review aligning with tribal representation while asserting socio-economic shifts necessitate reforms. Protests continue amid demands for a comprehensive review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:01 IST
Nagaland's Tribal Divide: A Call for Reservation Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An influential coalition of five major Nagaland tribes expressed partial support on Wednesday for the state's newly formed commission tasked with reviewing the longstanding job reservation policy. However, they criticized the government for straying from previous agreements regarding the commission's scope, which now includes technical and professional courses.

The Nagaland government's commission, led by retired bureaucrat R Ramakrishnan, aims to reassess the policy and provide recommendations for equitable tribal representation across government roles. Yet, the 5-Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) noted discrepancies in the notification issued, comparing it to commitments made on June 12 to establish such a panel.

The CoRRP, representing the Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes, emphasized the outdated nature of the 1977 reservation policy, highlighting changed socio-economic conditions. As protests continue, particularly in tribal districts, they urge the government to conform to the agreed-upon terms, with potential shutdowns planned if demands remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajya Sabha Elections Finally Set for Jammu and Kashmir

Rajya Sabha Elections Finally Set for Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Ebola Outbreak Trends Downwards in DRC

Ebola Outbreak Trends Downwards in DRC

 Global
3
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Secure Top Australian Talent for Upcoming HIL Season

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Secure Top Australian Talent for Upcoming HIL Season

 India
4
Netherlands Eyes Asylum Seeker Hub in Uganda Amid Legal Uncertainties

Netherlands Eyes Asylum Seeker Hub in Uganda Amid Legal Uncertainties

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025