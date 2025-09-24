Nagaland's Tribal Divide: A Call for Reservation Reforms

An influential coalition of five major Nagaland tribes expressed partial support on Wednesday for the state's newly formed commission tasked with reviewing the longstanding job reservation policy. However, they criticized the government for straying from previous agreements regarding the commission's scope, which now includes technical and professional courses.

The Nagaland government's commission, led by retired bureaucrat R Ramakrishnan, aims to reassess the policy and provide recommendations for equitable tribal representation across government roles. Yet, the 5-Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) noted discrepancies in the notification issued, comparing it to commitments made on June 12 to establish such a panel.

The CoRRP, representing the Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes, emphasized the outdated nature of the 1977 reservation policy, highlighting changed socio-economic conditions. As protests continue, particularly in tribal districts, they urge the government to conform to the agreed-upon terms, with potential shutdowns planned if demands remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)