Tragic Loss: Architect Kongjian Yu Dies in Plane Crash
Renowned Chinese architect Kongjian Yu died in a plane crash in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. The crash claimed four lives, including the pilot and two local filmmakers. The incident occurred in Aquidauana, and local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.
24-09-2025
Renowned Chinese architect Kongjian Yu tragically died in a plane crash on Tuesday, as reported by local media in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul on Wednesday.
The aircraft, carrying four people including Yu, the pilot, and two local filmmakers, crashed into a rural area near the city of Aquidauana.
The tragic incident has prompted an investigation by local authorities to uncover the details surrounding the accident.
